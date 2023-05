Share · View all patches · Build 11004484 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Mega Mix+ players!

Patch 1.04 for Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ has just been released with the following improvements to gameplay!

・A fix for an issue that occurred for Steam Deck players.

Please do use this thread to share any outstanding issues or unique bugs you might experience as this will help our QA team identify and research reported issues.

As always, we appreciate your feedback and we hope you’re enjoying the game!