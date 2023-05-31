Kairos 1.0.0 Release!

Kairos is out now and free to play!!!
So, what is Kairos?
Kairos is a Real-Time Strategy base building game set in a medieval fantasy world consumed by an ancient Corruption. As the last bastion of life, you must fortify your defenses by creating armies and building structures to fight the endless corrupted onslaught. As the Corruption spreads across the land, the player will deploy Purifiers to cleanse the world and take back their home from the evil corruption.
Kairos 1.0.0 Changelog
Changes
- Archer towers have been made smaller and shoot faster
- Production and Structure UI has been updated
- Added Unit Icons
- Added Well as an occasional decoration
- The world will now generate destroyed corrupted structures which the player can capture with a builder
- Collector unit will highlight the resource it is collecting from and the stronghold it drops them off at when selected
- Press 'o' to move camera to nearest builder
- Press 'p' to move camera to nearest collector
- Settings menu is enabled and allows for setting resolution and choosing Fullscreen setup
- MiniMap added to game
- Press 'm' to hide the MiniMap
Bug Fixes
- Resource Collectors now release nodes on death