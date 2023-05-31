Kairos 1.0.0 Release!

Kairos is out now and free to play!!!

So, what is Kairos?

Kairos is a Real-Time Strategy base building game set in a medieval fantasy world consumed by an ancient Corruption. As the last bastion of life, you must fortify your defenses by creating armies and building structures to fight the endless corrupted onslaught. As the Corruption spreads across the land, the player will deploy Purifiers to cleanse the world and take back their home from the evil corruption.

Kairos 1.0.0 Changelog

Changes

Archer towers have been made smaller and shoot faster

Production and Structure UI has been updated

Added Unit Icons

Added Well as an occasional decoration

The world will now generate destroyed corrupted structures which the player can capture with a builder

Collector unit will highlight the resource it is collecting from and the stronghold it drops them off at when selected

Press 'o' to move camera to nearest builder

Press 'p' to move camera to nearest collector

Settings menu is enabled and allows for setting resolution and choosing Fullscreen setup

MiniMap added to game

Press 'm' to hide the MiniMap

Bug Fixes