Stability Update!

RymdResa Stability Patch!

It has been a while, much have happened in the operative landscape since we released the game.

Windows 11 is now a thing, Steamdeck exist, Mac requires 64Bit. 50 steam SDK patches has transpired.

This patch includes mostly stability fixes to support the moving target of modern operative systems.

And Steamdeck support! RymdResa now runs on steamdeck.

Steamdeck users can now run the game through default Proton.

Some of the main blocker for this has been our setup with save/load files and game asset loading strangely. It should now just work.

Windows 11

The game now behaves a little better with updated runtime.

Mac

We now have 64 universal mac builds, so in theory that should work on all kinds of mac until there is a new architecture again.

Linux hackers

The game has been working on Linux for some time now, but launching it through Linux Steam has been flaking over the years. The old workaround to start the ./Rymdresa binary directly from the terminal is the safest way to run without steam. Another hack is to simply run it Big screen mode that will trigger the game to run with Proton

What is next??

We are focusing on our new next game Lunar Soil

Join our PlayTests and wishlist it.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/823210/Lunar_Soil/

Patch Notes