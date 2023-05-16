Stability Update!

RymdResa Stability Patch!
It has been a while, much have happened in the operative landscape since we released the game.
Windows 11 is now a thing, Steamdeck exist, Mac requires 64Bit. 50 steam SDK patches has transpired.
This patch includes mostly stability fixes to support the moving target of modern operative systems.
And Steamdeck support! RymdResa now runs on steamdeck.
Steamdeck users can now run the game through default Proton.
Some of the main blocker for this has been our setup with save/load files and game asset loading strangely. It should now just work.
Windows 11
The game now behaves a little better with updated runtime.
Mac
We now have 64 universal mac builds, so in theory that should work on all kinds of mac until there is a new architecture again.
Linux hackers
The game has been working on Linux for some time now, but launching it through Linux Steam has been flaking over the years. The old workaround to start the ./Rymdresa binary directly from the terminal is the safest way to run without steam. Another hack is to simply run it Big screen mode that will trigger the game to run with Proton
What is next??
We are focusing on our new next game Lunar Soil
Join our PlayTests and wishlist it.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/823210/Lunar_Soil/
Patch Notes
- Updated homescreen to support different resolutions and splash image
- Minor new intro to better fit out names (we are married now)
- Minified source-code and assets
- New CI pipeline, the game can now be built in the cloud wooho
- Switch from nw.js to Electron on all platforms
- New Steam SDK library to handle integration
- Updated Steam SDK to a modern one
- Fixed several bugs with preloading assets and in-memory assets
- Updated screenmanager to handle universal resize events
- Support for new Mac 64x binaries
- Added support for Steamdeck and new screen resolutions
- Mac windows closing correctly
- Windows 11 support
- Various native Linux hacks chmod and includes
- Experimental Steam Cloud support
- Removed savegame encryption to prevent corrupt savefiles
- Fixed a bug where procedural items could be generated without a icon
- Fixed a bug with image generator missing stats
- Steam overlay on windows?
- Cleanup UI code for minor performance gain and clutter
- Made Universal External link opening working
- Updated company url, support mails and tutorial texts
- Added a commandline argument for hackers: "dev-tools"
- Simplified Save/Load code to prevent race-conditions
- Include commit hash for new builds on start screen
- Removed online-status checker
- Removed Homebrewn error-reporter
- Removed local settings from savegame data
- Re-encoded image assets and minified meta-data
- Removed legacy mac hacks...
- Removed API Request to check how many humans are in orbit around Earth
