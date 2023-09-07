Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX Launch Discounts

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Lightning strikes thrice in Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX, available now! This electrifying entry in the series stays true to its arcade origins while deploying an exciting suite of new content. Cycle between original and remixed background music, customize your wallpaper on the edges of the screen, mix things up with Score Attack, Boss Rush, and Double Play, and challenge other players in the World Rankings!

Take advantage of Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX's launch on Steam with the following discounts, going on now until September 13.

Please see the details below to learn how much you can save on the game and soundtrack.

With these discounts, you can get both the game and the soundtrack for less than the standard price of the base game when bundled together!

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX: $26.99 (10% off)

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX Soundtrack: $4.49 (10% off)

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX Deluxe Edition (game and soundtrack): $29.91 (14.5% off when bundling the game with the soundtrack)

If you’re looking for even more high-octane aerial action, you can also secure the Raiden IV & Raiden III x MIKADO Deluxe Edition Bundle!

Raiden IV & Raiden III x MIKADO Deluxe Edition Bundle: $59.82 (14.5% off)

And for those of you who have already purchased Raiden IV x MIKADO remix, you can get the Deluxe Edition of Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX for its cheapest price yet!

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX Deluxe Edition (for Raiden IV x MIKADO remix owners): $28.33 (19% off)