Hi!

The block-building game developed by Neutron Star Studio "Soul Link" is now available on Steam!

It is also released on Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store at the same day~

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2057610/_/

The game is launched with a 10% discount on Steam for 2 weeks, so don't miss out!

If there is any problem you find during the playing, please feel free to provide us feedback.

Enjoy the game!