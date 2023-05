It's finally time, wizards!

Hand of Doom is now available for purchase on Steam! Journey through sprawling environments as you learn new ways to inflict doom and destruction on your foes, meet colorful characters, all while making arcane hand signs and listening to a dope soundtrack!

Pick up Hand of Doom Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1924400/Hand_of_Doom/