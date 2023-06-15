 Skip to content

Taxi Copter update for 15 June 2023

Early access available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10960127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi TaxiCopter pilots! Early Access is now available! As a solo indie developer, combining life, work and passion for games is not easy, so I'm counting on your help! Every comment, good or bad, is valuable and motivates me to continue working. I am grateful for every idea, opinions, new features or inspirations. I hope that the full version of the game will be an interesting and addictive experience in the pixel world of TaxiCopter! Download and enjoy!

