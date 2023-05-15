 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 15 May 2023

Game Update | 0.23.05.15.07

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog Version: 0.23.05.15.07

New Features:

  • Introduced a completely NEW bait and lure attraction system (unique for each fish species)

  • Display of fish in the descriptions of baits/lures

  • Added new loading screens with tips/hints

  • Added tracking for monthly and weekly tasks on the map (F3)

  • Added 3 new fishing rods:

    • Carptack© Bottom Cast 300
    • Carptack© Bottom Cast 335
    • Carptack© Bottom Cast 360

  • Added 3 new reels

    • Robinson© Big Runner 807 QD
    • Spooler© Catchpro 8000 FD
    • Spooler© Catchpro 14000 FD
Changes:
  • Changes in map loading - removed shader loading and added "Press Space" to enter the map
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue in the new fish view - RMB caused camera movement in the ESC menu
  • Miscellaneous minor fixes

