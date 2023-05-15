Game Update | 0.23.05.15.07

Changelog Version: 0.23.05.15.07
New Features:
-
Introduced a completely NEW bait and lure attraction system (unique for each fish species)
-
Display of fish in the descriptions of baits/lures
-
Added new loading screens with tips/hints
-
Added tracking for monthly and weekly tasks on the map (F3)
-
Added 3 new fishing rods:
- Carptack© Bottom Cast 300
- Carptack© Bottom Cast 335
- Carptack© Bottom Cast 360
-
Added 3 new reels
- Robinson© Big Runner 807 QD
- Spooler© Catchpro 8000 FD
- Spooler© Catchpro 14000 FD
Changes:
- Changes in map loading - removed shader loading and added "Press Space" to enter the map
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue in the new fish view - RMB caused camera movement in the ESC menu
- Miscellaneous minor fixes
Changed files in this update