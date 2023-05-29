Trading cards are here!

Today we’re releasing trading cards for Someday You’ll Return: Director’s Cut! You can already start collecting them by simply progressing through the game. There are 10 trading cards in total, all of them decorated with beautiful concept art illustrating how the game came to be.

Want more Someday atmosphere in your Steam? Then head on over to the Steam Point Shop! You can unlock 4 brand new Steam Profile backgrounds, each with its own bone-chilling design. Last but not least, you can also browse through 8 emoticons to disturb your Steam friends with in chat!

We’re sure that Someday you’ll have all of them.

Happy collecting!