Let's Project!

Today, we're taking you on a walkthrough of the interface development process for Japanese Drift Master. The UI (User Interface) is an extremely important element, so we want to share with you the design choices and challenges we have encountered during its creation.

Essentials

It is important to remember that a game is, first and foremost, a product to be used. So when designing the interface, usability comes first. We want players to be able to get to the place or option they want quickly and efficiently, without being taken out of the rhythm and atmosphere of the game.

Inspirations

When designing the JDM interface, we drew a lot of inspiration from Japanese pop culture, including anime and manga, as well as the extensive drift and car culture. We want our production to reflect the true atmosphere of the Cherry Blossom Country and provide you with as much fun as possible.

Challenges

The options in the game are very extensive and have a lot of settings. We can configure, buy, sell cars, and we have many modes to choose from. The same goes for the menus. We were challenged by the variety of options and yet, we wanted everything to be consistent and clear.

Cooperation

In graphic design, it is crucial to maintain good communication between several departments. The UX department, which deals with usability, passes this information on to the designer, who combines it into a single, coherent graphical style. A smooth flow of information and an understanding of how the graphics work in the game engine will ensure that production runs smoothly and without unnecessary misunderstandings. ;)



We hope that this behind-the-scenes look at the interface design has given you a few tidbits of information and insight into the work we put into Japanese Drift Master.

Thank you for your support and for being part of our community. See you in the next devlog!

