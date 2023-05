This sizzlin’ patch update includes these cool new features:

 Switch between Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha while you play

 Update your wardrobe and unlock dresses from the Stylin' Soiree

 Make memories and save your fave snaps in your gallery

 Explore new photo spots across Stilesville, Barcelona Beach, and Seoul Art Expo

