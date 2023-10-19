AirportSim – OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pull on your safety boots and don your hi-vis vests, because it’s time to start your training as an Advanced Airport Ground Handler!

AirportSim has landed - with true-to-life visuals and operations, licensed aircraft and vehicles, real airports and live weather conditions.

Work alone or co-op with friends, and experience the many daily challenges faced by a ground handler, making this experience unforgettable.

Not sure what you’re getting yourself into? Watch our onboarding video here!

You can pick up AirportSim at an SRP of $34.99 / £29.99 / €33.99 minus a 10% launch week discount!

As you can see, there will be plenty to do at our four beautiful airports.

Feeling warmed up and confident to take on our multiple game modes? Go ahead and take your pick:

Scenario: Fixed gameplay scenario based on stacked flight plans, predefined weather conditions and challenging tasks. Can you finish all of these before departure time?!

Challenge: Feel like you can handle any situation at the airport? Test your skills by placing as high as possible on the scoreboard!

Free Play: No rules here, explore airports at your own speed and do as you please. You can watch the planes come and go or get involved, you decide!

Cooperative: Together you can do more, and have more fun - invite your friends to join you on a multiplayer adventure at one of the busy airports.

AirportSim will be available in English, French, German, Spanish, Chinese, Polish, and Portuguese!

Still have burning questions before you start? Ask below, or join the community here:

See you on the tarmac!