Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game update for 5 June 2023

2.0.7 Steam Deck update

Build 10878398

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update, but an important one for the Steam Deck. This one is so small that we didn't even change the version number:

  • Updated text entry boxes to activate the software keyboard on Steam Deck and in Big Picture mode

