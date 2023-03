Share · View all patches · Build 10768653 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 19:59:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I just finished first minimally playable version of port to Godot 4. Its available on beta branch of the game

Most basic mechanics should work but UI and visuals are not yet completely moved to new version of the engine.

I don't recommend trying it unless you are really curious.

I will continue updating this version on beta branch until its ready to be the new main version of the game