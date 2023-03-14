[Beta Update - PT II] Quality of Life Beta Available Now!

Quality of Life Update
The acronym in parentheses at the end of each change/bug fix refers to which DLCs this change/bug fix is applied to:
- Base: the vanilla game, no DLCs.
- RoG: Reign of Giants.
- SW: Shipwrecked.
- HAM: Hamlet.
- ALL: all of the above.
Additions:
-
New item: the Seed of Ruin. It can be obtained by defeating the Ancient Guardian (ALL).
- Existing worlds where the Ancient Guardian is already dead will have a Seed of Ruin appearing somewhere in the ruins.
-
The Water Beefalo will now have adorable offspring! (SW).
-
New craftable: the Nightmarish Bird Whistle (HAM).
-
New Crock Pot recipe: the Meated Nettles, an antihistamine food made with meat! (HAM).
Changes:
-
Non-gameplay changes (ALL):
- The mouse wheel can now be used to browse the mods in the mods screen.
- Chest and Bundle Wrap UI have better quality now.
- A new integrated backpack layout can now be enabled in settings.
- Scrolling through the world customization screen and mod configuration screen now no longer shows half of the items on the previous page.
- The maximum number of save slots has been increased to 10.
- A "don't show this again" check box has been added to the “mods enabled” warning screen. Check it if you don't want the warning to appear anymore!
- Background images will now be shown on the loading screen.
-
Gameplay changes:
-
World (ALL):
-
Setting resources to “More” or “Lots” in the world customization no longer spawn them outside the biome they should spawn.
-
Hound and Crocodog waves will occur less frequently as the days go by.
-
World hopping will not update mob attack wave timers with the time spent outside the world anymore.
- That is, traveling between worlds won't force a wave of hounds/crocodogs/etc to spawn if you're outside the world for a while.
-
The caves world generation has been changed to have fewer bridges that lead nowhere.
-
-
Utility / Interface (ALL):
- Items can be stacked on the active item.
- Items within a container (chests, etc) can now be used when crafting.
- Now It’s possible to drop items directly from the inventory/container using the "Force Container (mod)" key, left shift by default, and the right click.
- The dusk ambient light is brighter now.
- All trees now have minimap icons for their burned and stump versions.
-
Tweaks:
- Character-exclusive items crafted by Wigfrid, Wickerbottom and Woodlegs will no longer disappear when switching characters (ALL).
- Decreases the volume of the WX-78's overcharge sound (ALL).
- Worm Holes, Catcoons, Electric Isosceles, End Well, Pew-matic Horn and Navigadget now accept any item (ALL).
- Many structure’s breaking sounds have been adjusted to match their materials (ALL).
- Cactus Spike, Doydoy Feather, Blueprints, Lotus Plant and Stinger are now burnable (ALL).
- Caged birds now accept raw monster meat and refuse cooked eggs (ALL).
- Turfs can be stacked up to 20 now (ALL).
- Increased the number of uses for the Tent and Siesta Lean-to to better reflect their crafting cost (ALL).
- The damage absorbed by armors is no longer limited to its current durability. 1% and 100% durability will absorb the same damage points (ALL).
- Dragoon Egg now has a chance to drop obsidian (SW).
- Rawling is no longer burnable and is now considered an unrecoverable item (SW).
- The Slot Machine now only drains sanity on use (SW).
- The Sea Worther now floats (SW, HAM).
- Sea Chest has a new placement animation (SW, HAM).
- Strong winds will no longer pick up flowers (SW, HAM).
- The Brain of Thought will not be consumed if the player already knows the crafting recipe (SW, HAM).
- When a Worker Pigman dies before fixing the broken structure it was supposed to, a new Worker will spawn after a while and not instantly, as it was (HAM).
- Topiaries and Hedges are now burnable and have a leafs effect when hammered (HAM).
- Hippopotamoose Antlers can now be stacked (HAM).
- Waves now collide with Lily Pads (HAM).
- Claw Palm Sapling is now an item instead of a structure (HAM).
- Vortex Cloak no longer prevents stunlocking when at 0% durability (HAM).
- Mant Mask durability is now consumed by wearing it, like the Mant Suit (HAM).
- Lamp Post will not turn off when placed in caves (HAM).
- The Glommer's Flower can no longer be stored in the Root Trunk (HAM).
-
New Mechanics:
-
The Lazy Forager can now be refilled with Nightmare Fuel (ALL).
-
Tree saplings and crops can now be dug up with a shovel (ALL).
-
An animation used when setting things on fire with the torch and lighter has been added (ALL).
-
Non-Endothermic Campfires and Fire Pits will now drop a charcoal when the fire goes out, if it was fueled to the max stage (ALL).
-
Most burnt trees now have a chance to occasionally drop a charcoal, and all burnt trees now have a chance to drop an extra charcoal when chopped down (ALL).
-
Krissures can now be removed using coconades explosion (SW).
-
Yaarctopus accepts a new recipe and has new common loot (SW).
-
The Sea Yard can now repair the boat without the player being in it (SW, HAM).
-
The Tar Extractor will pile up the produced tars if the player is away (SW).
-
The Tar Lamp can now be refilled with tar (SW, HAM).
-
The Living Artifact is now able to break Obsidian Rocks and Dragoon's Dens with its special attack (HAM).
-
Cloth's Blueprint and Bamboo have been added to Smashing Pot loot (HAM).
-
Particulate Purifier now prevents the Hay Fever (HAM).
-
Stone Slabs will regenerate their loot over time (HAM).
- Older worlds will have their Stone Slabs restocked.
-
Shears can now be used to efficiently hack bamboo and vines (HAM).
-
Trawl Net will collect a different set of items when used in Lily Ponds (HAM).
-
Items made from iron can now be smelted in the Smelter (HAM).
-
Dark Tatters can now be used to efficiently refuel the Vortex Cloak (HAM).
-
Oincs now drop in their higher value versions, when possible (HAM).
-
Wilba will now drown when transforming into Werewilba while on a boat (HAM).
-
-
-
New Crock Pot ingredients:
- Batilisk Wing, Raw Birchnut, Leafy Meat and Rainbow Jellyfish.
-
The following items have had their stats changed:
- Pick/Axe: has more uses, does more damage (ALL).
- Thulecite Club: has more uses (ALL).
- Star Caller's Staff: the Dwarf Star stays longer (ALL).
- Insulated Pack and Sea Sack: has more slots, are no longer burnable (RoG, SW, HAM).
- Tar Suit: lasts longer, can be repaired with tar (SW).
- Windbreaker: increased water resistance (SW).
- Quackering Ram: more uses, less damage, added cooldown (SW, HAM).
- Snakeskin Jacket: increased water resistance (SW, HAM).
- Fancy Helmet and Tin Suit: increased defense, decreased movement penalty (HAM).
- Weevole Mantle: increased defense, added water resistance (HAM).
- Vortex Clock: has more slots, less sanity drain, cheaper repair (HAM).
- Bramble Husk: increased defense, increased durability (HAM).
- Thunderhat: lightning strikes consume less durability (HAM).
-
Crafting recipes changes:
- Changed the position of the Bundle Wrap crafting recipe to be near the top (ALL).
- Insulated Pack, Bat Bat, Marble Suit, Potted Ferns, Thunderhat and Cat Cap cost less resources now (ALL).
- Rabbit earmuffs no longer need a Science Machine to prototype (ALL).
- Tar Extractor and Sea Yard now require the Alchemy Engine to prototype (SW).
- Boat Torch can be crafted in Hamlet (HAM).
-
These items/structures now drop items when hammered/deconstructed:
- Spiderhat, Palace's Watch Tower, Swinesbury Academy, Farm House, Quarry Lodgings, Mandrake Hill and Intricate Topiary.
-
Creatures changes:
- The Ancient Guardian fight has been redesigned (ALL).
- Batilisks now drop Batilisk Wings more frequently (ALL).
- Bees and Killer Bees now need to be closer to their targets to hit them (ALL).
- Tallbirds without a nest will now make a new nest, but only on rocky, dirt or magma turf (ALL).
- Changed the time for Tallbirds to lay a new egg to be more inline with other food sources (ALL).
- Shadow Hands (the campfire stealing hands) no longer trigger spider creep (ALL).
- Deerclops’s attack area more accurately reflects the FX (RoG, SW, HAM).
- Dragoons now drop Dragoon Hearts more frequently (SW).
- Fire Packim Baggims now no longer attacks monster mobs, and instead helps the player by attacking their target (SW).
- Snakes and Flup can now be trapped (SW, HAM).
- Adult and teen Doydoys will now float when dropped over water (SW, HAM).
- Nightmare creatures, Ghosts and companions no longer trigger traps in Hamlet ruins (HAM).
- Rabid Beetles, Vampire Bats and Royal Guards are now susceptible to the Deep Rainforest poisonous gas (HAM).
- City pigmans now walk home during the dusk, preventing them from getting stuck in walls (HAM).
- The Worker pigman will no longer spawn to repair player built structures (HAM).
- Bees and butterflies are now affected by the Bug B'Gone's poison cloud (HAM).
-
Hamlet's economy changes (HAM):
- Platapine Quills are now tradable with the Collector Pigman.
- Hippopotamoose Antlers are now tradable with the Hunter Pigman.
- The Trawl Net Blueprint can now be purchased in the Tinkerer's Tower.
- Sewing Kits can now be purchased in the Sow's Ear Hat Shop.
- Ice staff, Red staff, Chill amulet, Glow Berry and Down Feather had their price reduced in Hamlet shops. Gears and Halberd had their price increased.
Bug Fixes:
-
Art fixes:
- Fixed a misplaced bubble in some Quacken animations (SW).
- Fixed Willow's missing dark eye circle when sailing (SW, HAM).
- Fixed Wimpy Wolfgang face position when sailing (SW, HAM).
-
Fixed Abigail not despawning when hit by Wendy (ALL).
-
Fixed being able to use the bug net while riding a beefalo (ALL).
-
Fixed Beefalos losing aggro too quickly (ALL).
-
Fixed Splumonkey Pods shaking while burned (ALL).
-
Fixed plants playing the barren animation transition even though they are already playing the barren animation (ALL).
-
Fixed some missing world customization texts (ALL).
-
Fixed boomerang sometimes stopping in mid-air when dropped (ALL).
-
Fixed Water Beefalo walking over water (SW).
-
Fixed the Tiger Shark staying invincible in some cases (SW).
-
Fixed picking up mussels from the ground using the long animation (SW).
-
Fixed Wilbur, while running, showing the hand equipment in his tail when he shouldn't (SW).
-
Fixed Quackering Ram not breaking Coral Reefs that had the mineable part mined by it (SW).
-
Fixed Sandbag's placement grid when outside Shipwrecked (SW, HAM).
-
Fixed being able to place aquatic structures too close to each other (SW, HAM).
-
Fixed floating Abigail's Flower animation being frozen (SW, HAM).
-
Fixed physical attacks poisoning the player, despite doing damage to the boat (SW, HAM).
-
Fixed manure sometimes not visually floating correctly (SW, HAM).
-
Fixed traveling between worlds not dropping special items from backpacks (SW, HAM).
-
Fixed Werebeaver drowning animation not playing correctly (SW, HAM).
-
Fixed the Hay Fever overlay appearing immediately on the first Hay fever (HAM).
-
Fixed Webber's inspection lines for Vortex Cloak and Dark Tatters inverted. (HAM).
-
Fixed Sandbags and walls blocking passage when broken and in interiors (HAM).
-
Fixed Sandbags blocking passage when broken after save-load (HAM).
-
Fixed a wrong compatibility text on the mods screen (HAM).
-
Fixed the Key to the City crafting tab constantly disappearing when the item was in backpacks (HAM).
-
Fixed missing floating animation for "Pig Skin?" (HAM).
-
Fixed Gnats making their nest over water (HAM).
-
Fixed Vipers losing aggro on water targets (HAM).
-
Fixed the player walking awkwardly when trying to enter a door in interiors (HAM).
-
Fixed Hippopotamoose’s freeze effect not fitting their model (HAM).
-
Fixed an issue with irreplaceable items stored in the Root Trunk before the update dropping at world origin (HAM).
Notes for Modders:
- A new function: RegisterInventoryItemAtlas is now available in the mod environment.
Changed depots in release branch