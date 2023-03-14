 Skip to content

Don't Starve update for 14 March 2023

[Beta Update - PT II] Quality of Life Beta Available Now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Quality of Life Update

The acronym in parentheses at the end of each change/bug fix refers to which DLCs this change/bug fix is applied to:

  • Base: the vanilla game, no DLCs.
  • RoG: Reign of Giants.
  • SW: Shipwrecked.
  • HAM: Hamlet.
  • ALL: all of the above.

Additions:

  • New item: the Seed of Ruin. It can be obtained by defeating the Ancient Guardian (ALL).

    • Existing worlds where the Ancient Guardian is already dead will have a Seed of Ruin appearing somewhere in the ruins.

  • The Water Beefalo will now have adorable offspring! (SW).

  • New craftable: the Nightmarish Bird Whistle (HAM).

  • New Crock Pot recipe: the Meated Nettles, an antihistamine food made with meat! (HAM).

Changes:

  • Non-gameplay changes (ALL):

    • The mouse wheel can now be used to browse the mods in the mods screen.
    • Chest and Bundle Wrap UI have better quality now.
    • A new integrated backpack layout can now be enabled in settings.
    • Scrolling through the world customization screen and mod configuration screen now no longer shows half of the items on the previous page.
    • The maximum number of save slots has been increased to 10.
    • A "don't show this again" check box has been added to the “mods enabled” warning screen. Check it if you don't want the warning to appear anymore!
    • Background images will now be shown on the loading screen.

  • Gameplay changes:

    • World (ALL):

      • Setting resources to “More” or “Lots” in the world customization no longer spawn them outside the biome they should spawn.

      • Hound and Crocodog waves will occur less frequently as the days go by.

      • World hopping will not update mob attack wave timers with the time spent outside the world anymore.

        • That is, traveling between worlds won't force a wave of hounds/crocodogs/etc to spawn if you're outside the world for a while.

      • The caves world generation has been changed to have fewer bridges that lead nowhere.

    • Utility / Interface (ALL):
      • Items can be stacked on the active item.
      • Items within a container (chests, etc) can now be used when crafting.
      • Now It’s possible to drop items directly from the inventory/container using the "Force Container (mod)" key, left shift by default, and the right click.
      • The dusk ambient light is brighter now.
      • All trees now have minimap icons for their burned and stump versions.
    • Tweaks:
      • Character-exclusive items crafted by Wigfrid, Wickerbottom and Woodlegs will no longer disappear when switching characters (ALL).
      • Decreases the volume of the WX-78's overcharge sound (ALL).
      • Worm Holes, Catcoons, Electric Isosceles, End Well, Pew-matic Horn and Navigadget now accept any item (ALL).
      • Many structure’s breaking sounds have been adjusted to match their materials (ALL).
      • Cactus Spike, Doydoy Feather, Blueprints, Lotus Plant and Stinger are now burnable (ALL).
      • Caged birds now accept raw monster meat and refuse cooked eggs (ALL).
      • Turfs can be stacked up to 20 now (ALL).
      • Increased the number of uses for the Tent and Siesta Lean-to to better reflect their crafting cost (ALL).
      • The damage absorbed by armors is no longer limited to its current durability. 1% and 100% durability will absorb the same damage points (ALL).
      • Dragoon Egg now has a chance to drop obsidian (SW).
      • Rawling is no longer burnable and is now considered an unrecoverable item (SW).
      • The Slot Machine now only drains sanity on use (SW).
      • The Sea Worther now floats (SW, HAM).
      • Sea Chest has a new placement animation (SW, HAM).
      • Strong winds will no longer pick up flowers (SW, HAM).
      • The Brain of Thought will not be consumed if the player already knows the crafting recipe (SW, HAM).
      • When a Worker Pigman dies before fixing the broken structure it was supposed to, a new Worker will spawn after a while and not instantly, as it was (HAM).
      • Topiaries and Hedges are now burnable and have a leafs effect when hammered (HAM).
      • Hippopotamoose Antlers can now be stacked (HAM).
      • Waves now collide with Lily Pads (HAM).
      • Claw Palm Sapling is now an item instead of a structure (HAM).
      • Vortex Cloak no longer prevents stunlocking when at 0% durability (HAM).
      • Mant Mask durability is now consumed by wearing it, like the Mant Suit (HAM).
      • Lamp Post will not turn off when placed in caves (HAM).
      • The Glommer's Flower can no longer be stored in the Root Trunk (HAM).
    • New Mechanics:

      • The Lazy Forager can now be refilled with Nightmare Fuel (ALL).

      • Tree saplings and crops can now be dug up with a shovel (ALL).

      • An animation used when setting things on fire with the torch and lighter has been added (ALL).

      • Non-Endothermic Campfires and Fire Pits will now drop a charcoal when the fire goes out, if it was fueled to the max stage (ALL).

      • Most burnt trees now have a chance to occasionally drop a charcoal, and all burnt trees now have a chance to drop an extra charcoal when chopped down (ALL).

      • Krissures can now be removed using coconades explosion (SW).

      • Yaarctopus accepts a new recipe and has new common loot (SW).

      • The Sea Yard can now repair the boat without the player being in it (SW, HAM).

      • The Tar Extractor will pile up the produced tars if the player is away (SW).

      • The Tar Lamp can now be refilled with tar (SW, HAM).

      • The Living Artifact is now able to break Obsidian Rocks and Dragoon's Dens with its special attack (HAM).

      • Cloth's Blueprint and Bamboo have been added to Smashing Pot loot (HAM).

      • Particulate Purifier now prevents the Hay Fever (HAM).

      • Stone Slabs will regenerate their loot over time (HAM).

        • Older worlds will have their Stone Slabs restocked.

      • Shears can now be used to efficiently hack bamboo and vines (HAM).

      • Trawl Net will collect a different set of items when used in Lily Ponds (HAM).

      • Items made from iron can now be smelted in the Smelter (HAM).

      • Dark Tatters can now be used to efficiently refuel the Vortex Cloak (HAM).

      • Oincs now drop in their higher value versions, when possible (HAM).

      • Wilba will now drown when transforming into Werewilba while on a boat (HAM).

  • New Crock Pot ingredients:
    • Batilisk Wing, Raw Birchnut, Leafy Meat and Rainbow Jellyfish.
  • The following items have had their stats changed:
    • Pick/Axe: has more uses, does more damage (ALL).
    • Thulecite Club: has more uses (ALL).
    • Star Caller's Staff: the Dwarf Star stays longer (ALL).
    • Insulated Pack and Sea Sack: has more slots, are no longer burnable (RoG, SW, HAM).
    • Tar Suit: lasts longer, can be repaired with tar (SW).
    • Windbreaker: increased water resistance (SW).
    • Quackering Ram: more uses, less damage, added cooldown (SW, HAM).
    • Snakeskin Jacket: increased water resistance (SW, HAM).
    • Fancy Helmet and Tin Suit: increased defense, decreased movement penalty (HAM).
    • Weevole Mantle: increased defense, added water resistance (HAM).
    • Vortex Clock: has more slots, less sanity drain, cheaper repair (HAM).
    • Bramble Husk: increased defense, increased durability (HAM).
    • Thunderhat: lightning strikes consume less durability (HAM).
  • Crafting recipes changes:
    • Changed the position of the Bundle Wrap crafting recipe to be near the top (ALL).
    • Insulated Pack, Bat Bat, Marble Suit, Potted Ferns, Thunderhat and Cat Cap cost less resources now (ALL).
    • Rabbit earmuffs no longer need a Science Machine to prototype (ALL).
    • Tar Extractor and Sea Yard now require the Alchemy Engine to prototype (SW).
    • Boat Torch can be crafted in Hamlet (HAM).
  • These items/structures now drop items when hammered/deconstructed:
    • Spiderhat, Palace's Watch Tower, Swinesbury Academy, Farm House, Quarry Lodgings, Mandrake Hill and Intricate Topiary.
  • Creatures changes:
    • The Ancient Guardian fight has been redesigned (ALL).
    • Batilisks now drop Batilisk Wings more frequently (ALL).
    • Bees and Killer Bees now need to be closer to their targets to hit them (ALL).
    • Tallbirds without a nest will now make a new nest, but only on rocky, dirt or magma turf (ALL).
    • Changed the time for Tallbirds to lay a new egg to be more inline with other food sources (ALL).
    • Shadow Hands (the campfire stealing hands) no longer trigger spider creep (ALL).
    • Deerclops’s attack area more accurately reflects the FX (RoG, SW, HAM).
    • Dragoons now drop Dragoon Hearts more frequently (SW).
    • Fire Packim Baggims now no longer attacks monster mobs, and instead helps the player by attacking their target (SW).
    • Snakes and Flup can now be trapped (SW, HAM).
    • Adult and teen Doydoys will now float when dropped over water (SW, HAM).
    • Nightmare creatures, Ghosts and companions no longer trigger traps in Hamlet ruins (HAM).
    • Rabid Beetles, Vampire Bats and Royal Guards are now susceptible to the Deep Rainforest poisonous gas (HAM).
    • City pigmans now walk home during the dusk, preventing them from getting stuck in walls (HAM).
    • The Worker pigman will no longer spawn to repair player built structures (HAM).
    • Bees and butterflies are now affected by the Bug B'Gone's poison cloud (HAM).
  • Hamlet's economy changes (HAM):
    • Platapine Quills are now tradable with the Collector Pigman.
    • Hippopotamoose Antlers are now tradable with the Hunter Pigman.
    • The Trawl Net Blueprint can now be purchased in the Tinkerer's Tower.
    • Sewing Kits can now be purchased in the Sow's Ear Hat Shop.
    • Ice staff, Red staff, Chill amulet, Glow Berry and Down Feather had their price reduced in Hamlet shops. Gears and Halberd had their price increased.

Bug Fixes:

  • Art fixes:

    • Fixed a misplaced bubble in some Quacken animations (SW).
    • Fixed Willow's missing dark eye circle when sailing (SW, HAM).
    • Fixed Wimpy Wolfgang face position when sailing (SW, HAM).

  • Fixed Abigail not despawning when hit by Wendy (ALL).

  • Fixed being able to use the bug net while riding a beefalo (ALL).

  • Fixed Beefalos losing aggro too quickly (ALL).

  • Fixed Splumonkey Pods shaking while burned (ALL).

  • Fixed plants playing the barren animation transition even though they are already playing the barren animation (ALL).

  • Fixed some missing world customization texts (ALL).

  • Fixed boomerang sometimes stopping in mid-air when dropped (ALL).

  • Fixed Water Beefalo walking over water (SW).

  • Fixed the Tiger Shark staying invincible in some cases (SW).

  • Fixed picking up mussels from the ground using the long animation (SW).

  • Fixed Wilbur, while running, showing the hand equipment in his tail when he shouldn't (SW).

  • Fixed Quackering Ram not breaking Coral Reefs that had the mineable part mined by it (SW).

  • Fixed Sandbag's placement grid when outside Shipwrecked (SW, HAM).

  • Fixed being able to place aquatic structures too close to each other (SW, HAM).

  • Fixed floating Abigail's Flower animation being frozen (SW, HAM).

  • Fixed physical attacks poisoning the player, despite doing damage to the boat (SW, HAM).

  • Fixed manure sometimes not visually floating correctly (SW, HAM).

  • Fixed traveling between worlds not dropping special items from backpacks (SW, HAM).

  • Fixed Werebeaver drowning animation not playing correctly (SW, HAM).

  • Fixed the Hay Fever overlay appearing immediately on the first Hay fever (HAM).

  • Fixed Webber's inspection lines for Vortex Cloak and Dark Tatters inverted. (HAM).

  • Fixed Sandbags and walls blocking passage when broken and in interiors (HAM).

  • Fixed Sandbags blocking passage when broken after save-load (HAM).

  • Fixed a wrong compatibility text on the mods screen (HAM).

  • Fixed the Key to the City crafting tab constantly disappearing when the item was in backpacks (HAM).

  • Fixed missing floating animation for "Pig Skin?" (HAM).

  • Fixed Gnats making their nest over water (HAM).

  • Fixed Vipers losing aggro on water targets (HAM).

  • Fixed the player walking awkwardly when trying to enter a door in interiors (HAM).

  • Fixed Hippopotamoose’s freeze effect not fitting their model (HAM).

  • Fixed an issue with irreplaceable items stored in the Root Trunk before the update dropping at world origin (HAM).

Notes for Modders:

  • A new function: RegisterInventoryItemAtlas is now available in the mod environment.

