[Beta Update - PT II] Quality of Life Beta Available Now!

The Lazy Forager can now be refilled with Nightmare Fuel (ALL).

Tree saplings and crops can now be dug up with a shovel (ALL).

An animation used when setting things on fire with the torch and lighter has been added (ALL).

Non-Endothermic Campfires and Fire Pits will now drop a charcoal when the fire goes out, if it was fueled to the max stage (ALL).

Most burnt trees now have a chance to occasionally drop a charcoal, and all burnt trees now have a chance to drop an extra charcoal when chopped down (ALL).

Krissures can now be removed using coconades explosion (SW).

Yaarctopus accepts a new recipe and has new common loot (SW).

The Sea Yard can now repair the boat without the player being in it (SW, HAM).

The Tar Extractor will pile up the produced tars if the player is away (SW).

The Tar Lamp can now be refilled with tar (SW, HAM).

The Living Artifact is now able to break Obsidian Rocks and Dragoon's Dens with its special attack (HAM).

Cloth's Blueprint and Bamboo have been added to Smashing Pot loot (HAM).

Particulate Purifier now prevents the Hay Fever (HAM).

Stone Slabs will regenerate their loot over time (HAM). Older worlds will have their Stone Slabs restocked.

Shears can now be used to efficiently hack bamboo and vines (HAM).

Trawl Net will collect a different set of items when used in Lily Ponds (HAM).

Items made from iron can now be smelted in the Smelter (HAM).

Dark Tatters can now be used to efficiently refuel the Vortex Cloak (HAM).

Oincs now drop in their higher value versions, when possible (HAM).