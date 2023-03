Share · View all patches · Build 10767700 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 17:39:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivor!

"We should get some sleep..."

I'm listening to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Improved MAP Current Location Animation.

Adjusted some collisions.

Fixed Location not Shining in the 2F Left Corridor Stairs._

Sometimes updates brings news bugs so....

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.