The Seagull Playtest update for 14 March 2023

Playtesting Round 2 Soon!

Share · View all patches · Build 10767356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game has full(ish) animation coverage, so soon there will be another round of playtesting and requests for feedback. Likely going to be soliciting opinions on the current state of things in early April, after Dogpit Jam 12 has wrapped up. In the meantime, will be pushing some new builds to Steam in advance of the next round for preliminary testing; playtesters welcome to join in early if they want.

