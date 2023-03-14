 Skip to content

Johnny Lionface update for 14 March 2023

Patch Notes 3/14/2023

  • Sensei no longer teaches Donny's Dodge Dance.
  • Smiffin' Hammer is no longer bugged and allows modifying weapon speed and threat level.
  • The Hillside intro cutscene should no longer bug out if you have the "wrong" characters in your party.

