 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dragon's Treasure update for 14 March 2023

Update the new changed roles of Assassin Anonymous and Monk Rosen, with detailed

Share · View all patches · Build 10763629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The new transformed role of the assassin nameless, the exclusive weapon nameless sword, has six combat skills, belongs to the assassin type, has no defensive action, the exclusive flick frame number is high, the action is flexible, and some actions are designed according to the Chinese Royal Guards

  2. The new role changing monk Rosen, the exclusive weapon Rosen refers to the tiger, has six combat skills, and is set as a monk who practices in hidden temples in the Himalayas. He moves extremely fast, rolls the fastest and farthest, attacks the shortest distance, and has strong penetration ability

Changed files in this update

Depot 2237801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link