The new transformed role of the assassin nameless, the exclusive weapon nameless sword, has six combat skills, belongs to the assassin type, has no defensive action, the exclusive flick frame number is high, the action is flexible, and some actions are designed according to the Chinese Royal Guards
The new role changing monk Rosen, the exclusive weapon Rosen refers to the tiger, has six combat skills, and is set as a monk who practices in hidden temples in the Himalayas. He moves extremely fast, rolls the fastest and farthest, attacks the shortest distance, and has strong penetration ability
Dragon's Treasure update for 14 March 2023
Update the new changed roles of Assassin Anonymous and Monk Rosen, with detailed
