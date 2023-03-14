Playtest 4: Patch Notes 0.5.0
Overview
- Added a new Skirmish menu option (replacing Simulator). Choose which ships you'll fly with and which ships you will fly against in a Team Vs. Team battle. Assign wingmen and edit load-outs for all ships.
- New features and bug fixes
Known Issues
- Cockpit camera views for Opponent faction ships are not properly configured, best to use 3rd person view if flying these, for now
- Certain vessels can potentially get stuck on each other during collisions due to their concave geometry
- Autospeed match 'close' setting does not work as expected
- Turret gunners are trigger happy generally firing too early and very likely to miss their target at longer distances on the initial trigger press
Added
- Skirmish: Create your own battles with team vs. team combat
- Added some new controller/joystick settings under Options > Interface.
- Wingmen monitoring for in-flight HUD
- Forward Thrust Override and Reverse Thrust Override keybindings (ignores any speed restrictions)
- Speed restrictions removed from Lateral thrusting, you can now thrust indefinitely to your own detriment
- New targeting keybindings: Target hostile attacking you, Target hostile attacking your target, Clear current target, Target next/prev subsystem, Target next/prev turret
- Auto-Targeting. When enabled the current target is destroyed or leaves the area the next closest hostile target will be selected
Changed
- Reduced maximum speed and thrust forces by 50% for all current ships
Fixed
- Lens flare inconsistent in first-person view flight
- The Last Used View value was not being set when the player toggled between perspective views
- Options > Game > Camera Sway: is not being applied the first time entering a mission
- Zeroed out near zero translation/rotational velocities
- Mouse Flight Cursor appears in front of Controller Mapping screen
- FPS counter will remain if it's enabled in a mission and then the player restarts the mission
- AI Wingmen may not receive AI wingman orders when first spawned and will remain unresponsive
- Corvette debris now collide
- Player Wingman is not following the player when in Formation and there are enemies present
- 1st Person view unintentionally disconnected from the player when they are accelerating/decelerating
- Pressing the Target Tracking keybinding gives a null reference error when the player does not have a valid target
- 3rd person target tracking camera reverting to forward view before changing focus on to a new target.
- 3rd person target tracking not resetting back to forward view when the current target is lost
- Debris translation stuttering
- Improved performance during missions
