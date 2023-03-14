Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.36.24

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Feature Adjustments:

Items in the inventory can be transported when the structure is disabled. Right-click on items in the inventory and laborers will start transporting them, right-click again to cancel the transport.

The resource points can be reset when starting a new game but only available for random maps.

The terrain can be reset based on existing map settings when starting a new game but only available for random maps.

Added the function of setting the enrollment for school-type structures.

Supply Terminal will not transport items from another Supply Terminal.

After canceling the 'Auto-assign People to Workplaces' feature, unemployed citizens who have the corresponding profession will automatically work there.

The recipes from expired event will automatically be canceled in the building interface.

Adjusted the logic of the adult school so that citizens who enroll will become students and won't be able to join on jobs.

Disabled the transformation of professions for traders in a caravan.

Removed Easter Island related recipes from BBQ House.

UI:

Added tips and buff icon for random events.

Improved the secondary tab UI of the Dock, Delivery Center, Delivery Terminal and Supply Depot.

Improved the game tutorial.

Improved the timeline UI.

Improved the Dock tab UI.

Improved the Choose Products tab UI in processing structures.

Improved Transfer tab UI in Pastures.

Improved the appointing administrators UI.

Improved the icon for the highest level of Happiness.

Improved the disease alert text for bubonic plague.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the problem that the buffs provided by Advanced Bedding are ineffective.

Fixed the problem that traveling merchant is not able to move under certain circumstances.

Fixed the problem that the tutorial stopped playing when pausing the game.

Fixed the wrong display of the caravan transport progress when silver coins are carried.

Fixed the problem that the demolition work gets canceled when clicking pause.

Fixed the problem that the boiler icon of a house is not showing when loading the game.

Fixed the problem that when clicking a building, the effective range is not showing under certain circumstances.

Fixed the problem that the transport progress of the caravan stopped under certain circumstances, resulting in the caravan not being able to depart (the problem can be solved by dismissing the caravan and forming a new one).

Fixed the problem that the mod list in old saves was not displayed in the loading interface after unchecking the mod or changing the save name.

Fixed the problem that boarding schools will err on the side of enrolling laborers under certain circumstances.

Fixed the problem that the Jam Workshop repeatedly appeared in the bottom menu bar.

Fixed some text errors.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

