Nevergrind Online update for 14 March 2023

368: Early Access 0.16.13 - March 13, 2023 10:55 PM EST
• Added Templar's elite Jibekn set items.
• In most cases, unique charms will no longer roll ranger skill bonuses since they almost always equip bows.

