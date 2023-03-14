Release 0.8.1: Bug fixes for 0.8.0

Release notes:
- Fixed: When Stripper Pole is created but the task “Create a stripper pole” is still active, the player will be allowed into Amber & Jasmin’s bedroom to install.
- Fixed: Game freezes when clicking on bench in Devon’s changing room after showering.
- Fixed: Game freezes when navigating backwards when zoomed into shelf or potter’s wheel in the garage. Now the player will be sent back to the main view when using the back shortcut key.
Note: 4.5GB download is the full game.
Changed files in this update