Update: ver0.3.02

Hello everyone,

Thank you playing The Use of Life!

We have updated the game to Ver. 0.3.02. Here are the bug fixes and changes.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where after defeating Elyon, the event that occurs behind the door appears to be completed, and players could not interact with the stairs.

Fixed an issue where if players somehow moved to an undiscovered event, they would become unable to progress further.

Fixed an issue where if players chose to escape to the ruins during the sandstorm event and rolled a Success, and in the following event rolled a Critical Success, the background would be stuck on the * Fixed an issue that caused Goshe's HP to drop to 0 when equipping the Robes of Death at 1 HP.

Fixed an issue where Iai Slash Lv2 did not properly reflect the special attributes of the player's equipped weapon.

Thank you very much for supporting and playing The Use of Life!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1483370/_/

Playism

Visit the Playism Website

Follow us on Steam

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook