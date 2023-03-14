 Skip to content

The Use of Life update for 14 March 2023

Update: ver0.3.02

Patchnotes

Hello everyone,

Thank you playing The Use of Life!
We have updated the game to Ver. 0.3.02. Here are the bug fixes and changes.

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where after defeating Elyon, the event that occurs behind the door appears to be completed, and players could not interact with the stairs.
  • Fixed an issue where if players somehow moved to an undiscovered event, they would become unable to progress further.
  • Fixed an issue where if players chose to escape to the ruins during the sandstorm event and rolled a Success, and in the following event rolled a Critical Success, the background would be stuck on the * Fixed an issue that caused Goshe's HP to drop to 0 when equipping the Robes of Death at 1 HP.
  • Fixed an issue where Iai Slash Lv2 did not properly reflect the special attributes of the player's equipped weapon.
To players whose character disappeared after defeating Elyon and leaving the underground: this update should fix this issue and Goshe should appear again. You will be able to progress by going underground and climbing the stairs back up again.

Thank you very much for supporting and playing The Use of Life!

