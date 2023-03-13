 Skip to content

Bonfire Peaks update for 13 March 2023

Patch notes for 1.2.23.03.13

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed unintended solution for level 'Sushi Belt'
  • improve in-puzzle camera feel
  • disable support for portrait aspect ratios
  • fixed a bug where you couldnt remove a [spoiler]crate mounted to an arrow trap, if it was also joined to a separate crate[/spoiler]
  • fixed two scenarios where arrows would snap when they shouldnt

