- fixed unintended solution for level 'Sushi Belt'
- improve in-puzzle camera feel
- disable support for portrait aspect ratios
- fixed a bug where you couldnt remove a [spoiler]crate mounted to an arrow trap, if it was also joined to a separate crate[/spoiler]
- fixed two scenarios where arrows would snap when they shouldnt
Bonfire Peaks update for 13 March 2023
Patch notes for 1.2.23.03.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
