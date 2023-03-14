Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.1.3

- Randomizing a custom difficulty will now always give a random cursed possession
- Arabic player names are now displayed right to left
- Fixed a memory leak caused by having unicode characters with a broken sanity monitor
- Tripods no longer speed up Raiju after you detach a video camera
- The speed running difficulty challenge will now give all 7 cursed possessions instead of 6
- Improved statistics page text sizing on languages with long text
- Fixed a crash after leaving a game when using Vosk voice recognition
- The weekly challenges will now reset on Sunday instead of Saturday
