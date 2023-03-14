 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 14 March 2023

Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.1.3

Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Randomizing a custom difficulty will now always give a random cursed possession

  • Arabic player names are now displayed right to left
  • Fixed a memory leak caused by having unicode characters with a broken sanity monitor
  • Tripods no longer speed up Raiju after you detach a video camera
  • The speed running difficulty challenge will now give all 7 cursed possessions instead of 6
  • Improved statistics page text sizing on languages with long text
  • Fixed a crash after leaving a game when using Vosk voice recognition
  • The weekly challenges will now reset on Sunday instead of Saturday

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

