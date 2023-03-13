Patch v31.3

//misc changes
- The Clashful Cards game mode now has full Mouse Support.
- Crypt Hub: An interactable painting has been added next to the Castle Conquest doorway which shortcuts to the Conquest online leaderboards.
- Crypt Hub - Goblusious: When you research a lost relic it will now also discover them in the Itemography too (since you already know what it does).
- Castle Conquest: Timer relics will no longer trigger during the stage end process (eg Blooden Cloak, Jellied Eel).
- Castle Conquest: It will now delete your current save file if you reach the game mode completion screen.
//bug fixes
- Clashful Cards: If you played the tutorial first then playing the card game would softlock you.
- Cyclop Exile class - Divine Divination meta: Its title and description were wrong.
- Doll Maker class: The Cannibal, Shaman, Bandit, Mugger, weren't benefitting from the Boning Totem contraption.
- Tamed Immortis Necarch minion: This wasn't showing its name in the Status Screen or Itemography.
- Snowblow Snowman spell: Max Health modifiers weren't being immediately applied whilst your a Snowman (eg from relics).
- Castle Conquest - Status Screen: After stage 11 the map title was showing as "-1" (it now shows the stage instead of the map in Conquest).
- Crypt Hub - Boneworld Challenges: The doorway gem for the Weekly wasn't triggering correctly.
- Compendium - Leaderboards: When viewing the online Castle Conquest leaderboards the menu title was wrong.
- Creative Plaything: Chesty Bro minions would spew goodies before starting the game.
