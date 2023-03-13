SpriteMancer v0.2.0.2

[/h1]
[h1]
- Added direction widgets for particle's direction and angle properties.
- Added "Cross" particle to the particle library.
[/h1]
- "Allow panel resizing" is now enabled by default.
[h1]
- Sliced spritesheets and GIFs are now played correctly.
- Fixed a bug that would alter the render is the timeline wasn't at frame zero.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent burst emitters to work with the timeline.
- Fixed a bug where non latin character based languages wouldn't display icons properly.
- Fixed a bug that would crash the app when using the mouse wheel on the timeline length slider.
- Fixed some project examples that had misplaced coordinates.
- Timeline options window won't be occluded anymore if the screen is too small.
- Fixed a bug that made CRT Node to not render at frame zero.
