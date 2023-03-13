 Skip to content

SpriteMancer update for 13 March 2023

SpriteMancer v0.2.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added direction widgets for particle's direction and angle properties.
  • Added "Cross" particle to the particle library.

  • "Allow panel resizing" is now enabled by default.


  • Sliced spritesheets and GIFs are now played correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that would alter the render is the timeline wasn't at frame zero.
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent burst emitters to work with the timeline.
  • Fixed a bug where non latin character based languages wouldn't display icons properly.
  • Fixed a bug that would crash the app when using the mouse wheel on the timeline length slider.
  • Fixed some project examples that had misplaced coordinates.
  • Timeline options window won't be occluded anymore if the screen is too small.
  • Fixed a bug that made CRT Node to not render at frame zero.

