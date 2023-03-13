Update 22 - BugFix 2

Howdy, Gainers.
Here's a small update that fixes some typos.
What's new?
- Fixed two typos in the "Pillow talk" ending
- Fixed a typo in the "Stress relief" ending
- Fixed three typos in the jumbo burger scene
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Howdy, Gainers.
Here's a small update that fixes some typos.
What's new?
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update