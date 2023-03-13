 Skip to content

Worshippers Of The Gain update for 13 March 2023

Update 22 - BugFix 2

Update 22 - BugFix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Howdy, Gainers.

Here's a small update that fixes some typos.

​What's new?

  • ​Fixed two typos in the "Pillow talk" ending
  • Fixed a typo in the "Stress relief" ending
  • Fixed three typos in the jumbo burger scene​​

