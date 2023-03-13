 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 13 March 2023

Hotfixes - v 0.8.9.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Playtest updated - v 0.8.9.11
The quick patch is @here!

:tools: Improvements

  • Ships in the fleet now keep distance and yield to one another

:lady_beetle: Bug fixes

  • Fleet speed should now be the speed of the slowest ship

