Hotfixes - v 0.8.9.11

Playtest updated - v 0.8.9.11
The quick patch is @here!
:tools: Improvements
- Ships in the fleet now keep distance and yield to one another
:lady_beetle: Bug fixes
- Fleet speed should now be the speed of the slowest ship
