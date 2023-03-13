1.13.8 Update

Update v1.13.8
- Define global variable and access it from anywhere using key pair.
Interface
- Flexible panel.
- Save and load layout workspace.
- Pop out panels into separate windows, and embed some windows into the panel.
- Create multiple Graphs, Inspector panels with different content.
- [Tunnels, History, Notification, Preview] Can now be embedded into a panel.
- [Animation] Add alternative interface when sized down.
- [Menubar] Add vertical interface.
- [Inspector] Hold to toggle animation and visibility of multiple properties.
- [Inspector] Add a lock button to fix the inspecting node.
- [TextArea] Improve line cutting for long words.
Nodes
- New path plot node.
- New array zip node.
- New text length node.
- Struct data is coming to Pixel Composer.
- New struct create node.
- New struct get node.
- [Group] New input manager for creating collapsible groups.
- [Group input] Slider and slider range now have step property.
- [Cache, Cache array] Add a button to clear cache.
- [Draw gradient, gradient shift] Add gradient scale property.
- [Path transform] Add anchor point property.
- [Path] Path drawing tool.
- [Line] Trim path now more stable.
- [Canvas] New channel, alpha setting.
- [Json read] Allow reading nested struct using dot notation.
- [Lua compute, surface] Add struct variable type.
- [Composite] Input surface, position, rotation, and scale are now grouped.
- [Cellular noise] Point, Edge, Cell pattern type is now seamless.
- [VFX spawner] Now output only active particles.
- [VXF variable, override] Add surface, velocity variable.
- [Text trim] Add word trimming mode, ratio base counter mode.
Bug
- Fix node runs twice per frame.
- Fix space inside the quote not showing on the code box.
- [Lua] Fix lua compiler not running.
- [Group input] Fix crashes when setting type to slider range.
- [Array] Fix widget does not show up on load.
- [Gradient] Fix gradient data not passing between dynamic type nodes.
- [Canvas] Fix content not save/load between sessions.
- [Render spritesheet] Fix index out of bound error on animation mode.
Changed depots in beta branch