Pixel Composer update for 13 March 2023

1.13.8 Update

13 March 2023

Update v1.13.8

  • Define global variable and access it from anywhere using key pair.

Interface

  • Flexible panel.
  • Save and load layout workspace.
  • Pop out panels into separate windows, and embed some windows into the panel.
  • Create multiple Graphs, Inspector panels with different content.
  • [Tunnels, History, Notification, Preview] Can now be embedded into a panel.
  • [Animation] Add alternative interface when sized down.
  • [Menubar] Add vertical interface.
  • [Inspector] Hold to toggle animation and visibility of multiple properties.
  • [Inspector] Add a lock button to fix the inspecting node.
  • [TextArea] Improve line cutting for long words.

Nodes

  • New path plot node.
  • New array zip node.
  • New text length node.
  • Struct data is coming to Pixel Composer.
  • New struct create node.
  • New struct get node.
  • [Group] New input manager for creating collapsible groups.
  • [Group input] Slider and slider range now have step property.
  • [Cache, Cache array] Add a button to clear cache.
  • [Draw gradient, gradient shift] Add gradient scale property.
  • [Path transform] Add anchor point property.
  • [Path] Path drawing tool.
  • [Line] Trim path now more stable.
  • [Canvas] New channel, alpha setting.
  • [Json read] Allow reading nested struct using dot notation.
  • [Lua compute, surface] Add struct variable type.
  • [Composite] Input surface, position, rotation, and scale are now grouped.
  • [Cellular noise] Point, Edge, Cell pattern type is now seamless.
  • [VFX spawner] Now output only active particles.
  • [VXF variable, override] Add surface, velocity variable.
  • [Text trim] Add word trimming mode, ratio base counter mode.

Bug

  • Fix node runs twice per frame.
  • Fix space inside the quote not showing on the code box.
  • [Lua] Fix lua compiler not running.
  • [Group input] Fix crashes when setting type to slider range.
  • [Array] Fix widget does not show up on load.
  • [Gradient] Fix gradient data not passing between dynamic type nodes.
  • [Canvas] Fix content not save/load between sessions.
  • [Render spritesheet] Fix index out of bound error on animation mode.

