Update Notes | Early Access, Patch 0.6.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10754642 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 09:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey, everyone!

Welcome to Patch 0.6.5.0! This patch was made focusing on improving and reworking existing features as well as adding new content such as a new class, new systems and much more!

The new class we chose to add first is the Druid, this Support/Enchanter can summon Sapplings and turn into animals.

Tree of Mu will also be at a 20% discount for a week, enjoy!

Here are a few pictures of what to expect from this patch:











As this is a very large update, every reported bug that you might find or shared thought about the game in the Community Hub is greatly appreciated!

Anyway, let's get started, here are the changes:

General Changes

Reworked all Structures.

Added Recipes and Notes (these can be acquired by using Scrolls). Recipes will teach you how to craft things and Notes will tell you some Lore.

Map size Increased from 6 million Tiles to 13 million Tiles.

Animals now give different types of Meat and Pelt.

Added Illness, such as Rabies and Flu (yes, they are contagious).

Added 2 new Factions: "The Rot" and "Keepers".

Reworked all Quests.

System Changes

New Loot RNG System.

New Enchantment System.

New Skill Targeting System. Characters no longer will target Party Members or Allies in general even on AoE skills, unless stated otherwise.

Added Steam Cloud Save Support (not fully implemented, but can work).

Characters are now limited up to only 2 Rune Trees.

Chunks are now limited to 6 NPC Spawns (this is not applied to pre-determined spawns, or spawns from Skills or Items).

Interface Changes

Reworked all Interface (seriously, it's completely different).

New Character Creation UI.

Artistical Changes

New Rune Icons.

New Item Icons.

New Frostbolt Animation.

Balance Changes

Player's inventory space increased by 5 slots.

Races now have 1 new Racial.

Rebalanced all Skills, Characters and Equipments.

Early Levels are easier but becomes harder as you progress.

Reworked all Item Prices.

Rebalanced all Drop Chances.

Effects: "Momentum" now lasts for 9 seconds instead of 5 seconds. "Crushed" now stacks up to 4x and decreases Physical Damage instead of Armor. "Poison" now stacks up to 5x instead of just 3x. Increased the Damage of "Poison", "Bleeding", "Chilled", "Ignited" and "Plague". Reworked "Nausea" Mushroom Effect.

Skills: New Paladin Skill: "Punish". "Cleanse" now affects both Illness and Curses. Doubled Spirit and Life Regeneration of "Ice Cage" . "Slice and Dice" Cooldown decreased from 4 seconds to 3.5 seconds. "Crush Bones" Cooldown decreased from 10 seconds to 6 seconds.



Class Changes

New Class: Druid.

Reworked all Rune Trees.

Bugfixes