Temtem update for 13 March 2023

Leprechaun's Eve, Temtem's new event, is starting today!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Surprise surprise, Tamers!
Don your greenest clothes and keep your eyes peeled for pots of gold. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Temtem with a new event that will commence on the same day season 3 and patch 1.3 arrive!

You can earn:

ːtemloveː A new banner showing the way to the gold
ːtemloveː A new lucky holo
ːtemloveː A new event-themed furniture for your little abode
ːtemloveː A new seal to display your Tems' worth
ːtemloveː A new hat to really embrace the green
ːtemloveː A new emote of joy and abundance

Leprechaun's Eve will last from March 13th until April 2nd, so make sure to play often to get all the rewards!

Come join the merry Leprechauns all over the Archipelago!

