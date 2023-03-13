Leprechaun's Eve, Temtem's new event, is starting today!

Surprise surprise, Tamers!

Don your greenest clothes and keep your eyes peeled for pots of gold. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Temtem with a new event that will commence on the same day season 3 and patch 1.3 arrive!

You can earn:

ːtemloveː A new banner showing the way to the gold

ːtemloveː A new lucky holo

ːtemloveː A new event-themed furniture for your little abode

ːtemloveː A new seal to display your Tems' worth

ːtemloveː A new hat to really embrace the green

ːtemloveː A new emote of joy and abundance

Leprechaun's Eve will last from March 13th until April 2nd, so make sure to play often to get all the rewards!

Come join the merry Leprechauns all over the Archipelago!

