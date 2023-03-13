-
Modified to enable without restarting the game after executing the initialization function
Added pause function during Gold Fever
When selecting a character, if party member 2 has a ?, it is modified to select party member 2 first when returning to the selection
-Fixed an error in the health gauge at the start of the Wilda battle
- Fixed pop-up error when acquiring a mask
-Fixed a bug that didn't open Wilda Rancher's prison
Change BGM - Title, Battle, Victory, Defeat, Boss Battle
Fixed a bug where the basic weapon was used when evolving Mujin
Changed files in this update