Survival Academy update for 13 March 2023

Ver 0.2.1

Build 10753473

  • Modified to enable without restarting the game after executing the initialization function

  • Added pause function during Gold Fever

  • When selecting a character, if party member 2 has a ?, it is modified to select party member 2 first when returning to the selection

-Fixed an error in the health gauge at the start of the Wilda battle

  • Fixed pop-up error when acquiring a mask

-Fixed a bug that didn't open Wilda Rancher's prison

  • Change BGM - Title, Battle, Victory, Defeat, Boss Battle

  • Fixed a bug where the basic weapon was used when evolving Mujin

