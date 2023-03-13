Update 1.4 for SALVATIONLAND

This update is the latest in a series of major updates. Now the game will only be supported with small patches as needed.
We have come a long way together with you, dear players. Thanks for your support!
Changelog:
- Cleaned up about ~500 megabytes during resource check
- Added junk buyer at the level "Gamsk - 2"
- Police chief at the "The Beginning" level now plays an animation during his first appearing
- Optimized game assets
- Optimized levels
- Added new character voice lines for several subquests
- Updated Readme files
- Fixed a number of minor bugs
WARNING: It is recommended (but not required) to start a new game to apply all fixes.
Changed files in this update