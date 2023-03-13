 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 13 March 2023

Update 1.4 for SALVATIONLAND

Build 10752630

This update is the latest in a series of major updates. Now the game will only be supported with small patches as needed.

We have come a long way together with you, dear players. Thanks for your support!

Changelog:

  • Cleaned up about ~500 megabytes during resource check
  • Added junk buyer at the level "Gamsk - 2"
  • Police chief at the "The Beginning" level now plays an animation during his first appearing
  • Optimized game assets
  • Optimized levels
  • Added new character voice lines for several subquests
  • Updated Readme files
  • Fixed a number of minor bugs

WARNING: It is recommended (but not required) to start a new game to apply all fixes.

