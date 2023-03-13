Update 1.4 for SALVATIONLAND

This update is the latest in a series of major updates. Now the game will only be supported with small patches as needed.

We have come a long way together with you, dear players. Thanks for your support!

Changelog:

Cleaned up about ~500 megabytes during resource check

Added junk buyer at the level "Gamsk - 2"

Police chief at the "The Beginning" level now plays an animation during his first appearing

Optimized game assets

Optimized levels

Added new character voice lines for several subquests

Updated Readme files

Fixed a number of minor bugs

WARNING: It is recommended (but not required) to start a new game to apply all fixes.