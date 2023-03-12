 Skip to content

Stellar Sovereigns update for 12 March 2023

Patch 1.0.5

Patchnotes

Added lower case support for naming.
Text input for naming is auto focused for convenience.
Added biome specific colouring to the solar system map planets (Star Chart Only).
Added support for opening colony from solar system map info card (Star Chart Only).
Added support for opening colonizing menu from solar system map info card (Star Chart Only).
Fixed the in system resource transfer resetting upon turn execution bug.

