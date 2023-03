Changes:

-Increased the camera distance while climbing Giants for better visibility of the fight.

-Increased the scale of health bar of Giant weak points.

-Slightly lowered On Damage FXs of weak points for better visibility.

-New animations for both light and heavy attacks of Claymores.

Fixes:

-Red laser Giants no longer activate their teleportation if player is climbing them.

-Character no longer enters diving animation in certain zones without water.