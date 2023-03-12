Cardshark v0.22 Update

CardShark Update v0.22 Notes:
Added new status effect:
- Strength - Grants bonus damage to all abilities equal to your Strength. Given that your Strength is above 0, lose 1 Strength at the end of each of your turns.
Added 4 new abilities:
- Bulk Up: Gain 1 Strength [Reusable]
- Enrage: Deal [CARD] Damage, Your opponent gains 2 Strength
- Reckless Fury: Take 4 Damage, Gain 2 Strength
- Unstable Concoction: Gain 2 Strength, Inflict 2 Poison on yourself
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Suit Up granted 7 armour rather than the specified 6.
- Fixed a bug in which Fire Bolt would fail to activate for both the player and enemies.
Balances/Changes:
- Investment: Take 3 Damage, Gain 12 Armour --> Lose 3 HP, Gain 8 Armour
- Rapid Fire: Requirement [>8] --> Requirement [>9]
- Various small balances to enemy HP amounts
