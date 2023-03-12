 Skip to content

CardShark update for 12 March 2023

Cardshark v0.22 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10751074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CardShark Update v0.22 Notes:

Added new status effect:

  • Strength - Grants bonus damage to all abilities equal to your Strength. Given that your Strength is above 0, lose 1 Strength at the end of each of your turns.

Added 4 new abilities:

  • Bulk Up: Gain 1 Strength [Reusable]
  • Enrage: Deal [CARD] Damage, Your opponent gains 2 Strength
  • Reckless Fury: Take 4 Damage, Gain 2 Strength
  • Unstable Concoction: Gain 2 Strength, Inflict 2 Poison on yourself

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Suit Up granted 7 armour rather than the specified 6.
  • Fixed a bug in which Fire Bolt would fail to activate for both the player and enemies.

Balances/Changes:

  • Investment: Take 3 Damage, Gain 12 Armour --> Lose 3 HP, Gain 8 Armour
  • Rapid Fire: Requirement [>8] --> Requirement [>9]
  • Various small balances to enemy HP amounts

