UPDATE TO AN OUTCRY

Changelog (03/12/23):
- Change and expand ending 1/5
- Fix a bug that would decrease the player's movement speed throughout the rest of the game in FOLLOW
- Fix several typos in FOLLOW and IGNORE
- Remove opening message to enable faster entry into game
- Fix a small visual bug in the early FOLLOW route
As per usual, when the game asks to re-confirm a save, decline, and continue playing the game normally.
If you get softlocked because of changes in this update, please reach out on the discussion board.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update