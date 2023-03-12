 Skip to content

An Outcry update for 12 March 2023

UPDATE TO AN OUTCRY

Build 10750879

Changelog (03/12/23):

  • Change and expand ending 1/5
  • Fix a bug that would decrease the player's movement speed throughout the rest of the game in FOLLOW
  • Fix several typos in FOLLOW and IGNORE
  • Remove opening message to enable faster entry into game
  • Fix a small visual bug in the early FOLLOW route

As per usual, when the game asks to re-confirm a save, decline, and continue playing the game normally.

If you get softlocked because of changes in this update, please reach out on the discussion board.

Thank you.

