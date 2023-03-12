UPDATE TO AN OUTCRY

Changelog (03/12/23):

Change and expand ending 1/5

Fix a bug that would decrease the player's movement speed throughout the rest of the game in FOLLOW

Fix several typos in FOLLOW and IGNORE

Remove opening message to enable faster entry into game

Fix a small visual bug in the early FOLLOW route

As per usual, when the game asks to re-confirm a save, decline, and continue playing the game normally.

If you get softlocked because of changes in this update, please reach out on the discussion board.

Thank you.