 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Creepy Tale 3: Ingrid Penance update for 12 March 2023

Thanks for the support!

Share · View all patches · Build 10750020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there!

Thanks to everyone who supported us at the start and bought Creepy Tale 3!

Friends, take a moment of your time and write a review about the game on steam.
I mean not in this post. Review to game :) This is very important for indie studios. Otherwise, we will get lost in the Steam Store.

Every day we release new version of game. We polishing some puzzles and fixing bugs.

Subscribe to our channels to follow the news!

Twitter:
https://twitter.com/creepybrostudio

YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@creepybrothersstudio8020

Changed files in this update

Depot 1761781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link