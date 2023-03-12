Controls and tuning updates!

-WSAD and arrow keys can now be used interchangeably
-Mouse control improvements. Players can now R click to dash
-Gamepad control improvements. Players can now use X/A to heavy attack and dash
-Some barrier skills have been nerfed.
Ultra Blade update for 12 March 2023
