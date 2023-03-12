Patch 0.0.46a - 12th of March 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10749854 · Last edited 12 March 2023 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

Permanent Upgrade window now contains a Stat Information section which describes each Stat in detail

Render pipeline has been upgraded from built-in to Universal Render Pipeline which allows for tweaking performance heavy aspects of rendering and post processing as well as improving graphics fidelity

Render resolution can now be changed in settings for performance increase (<100%) or fidelity increase (200%)

Post processing can now be disabled and enabled through settings

UnholyWater's AcidBlob projectile now forcibly spawns unholy water at target position after 0.2 seconds, if not reached by then in order to ensure always spawning

All lifetime statistics and game statistics can now count up to a higher maximum value (int64/long)

this would've been an issue for at least total lifetime damage dealt quite fast

Lore trailer 1 now plays after Photo Sensitivity Warning if you've not seen the lore trailer before and is also available to rewatch under Menu -> Cinematics

Fixed an issue where Map names would no longer show up in Map Selection Window

Fixed floor visual gaps in Fire Void

Debug/Experimental

Added experimental Graphics.activeTier setting based on which quality setting you pick

Added a log entry about rendering path, but it's technically not based on the unity setting itself yet, just whether or not you're GraphicsTier.Tier1