Update 1.0.3

Update v1.0.3 brings a lot of new content to Dinogen Online!
General
- Dinosaur colors can now be customized
- New character items (including new Female faces)
- New Scenario Editor objects
- New secret backgrounds (requires all achievements)
- UI updates
- Added Polish language (thanks to Gulpfish)
Maps
- Added Laboratory
Weapons
- Added Perun X16 SR
Dinosaurs
- Added Pachycephalosaurus (automatically included for Dino Bundle owners)
- Reduced Dilophosaurus damage
- Slightly reduced Dilophosaurus and Needlesaurus lunge speed
Survival
- Added Support Airdrop (automatically included for Survival Bundle owners)
- Added UH-60 Blackhawk (automatically included for Survival Bundle owners)
- Friendly Kiowa and Blackhawk helicopters will now depart if all crew members are killed
- Enemy militia will now deploy automated SAM turrets
- Enemy Ospreys will now target friendly helicopters
- Zombie Survival and Chicken Survival are now unlockable
Check the #devlog channel in the Discord for more details!
Changed depots in devsdk branch