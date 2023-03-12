 Skip to content

CrazyParty update for 12 March 2023

New Card, Remake Illustrations.

New implementation of 『EnergyBullet-ThroughSplash-』『EnergyBullet-DelayThroughSplash-』『Back to TITLE』『Worn‐Out UFO』『"I got you ! It's a fake."』.
Remake the illustrations of 『CreateRoom』, 『HappyRebirthDay』and『Butterfly Message』.
Partially modified the online stage.

