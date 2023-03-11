New Update - Experimental Version 1.31 Part 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10748327 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 22:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

I finalized another part of the Update 1.31 Experimental version. Here are the details of what I did in this update.

Experimental Version Code: Alpha1Dot31Test

Use this code to play this experimental version.

IT IS NOW POSSIBLE TO TAME WILD HORSE

You can capture wild horses with a lasso and I created a mini game to be able to tame it.

POST WITH ROPE AND FEEDER

You can install the Post with Rope and Feeder around your survival camp and we can attach a horse to the post and feed it.

NEW MENU TO MANAGE HORSE

You can change the name of your horse

You must install a saddle on your horse to be able to board it.

Your horse can now level up and you can manage its attributes

HORSE SADDLE WITE BAG

You can store things on your horse if you equip it with this saddle.

NEW TASK IN THE VILLAGES

We have to bring specific horses to the General Store to earn gold

REWORK LANDSCAPE TEXTURES

I reworked the texture of the landscape

I fix some bugs

I will work on the final part of the update 1.31. Keep me posted if you encounter any bugs.

Thank you :)