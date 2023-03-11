New fixes V1.01.9

Here are the issues solved during this update

-Paladin critical animation in a direct attack aren't freezing the screen anymore.

-There was a constant trigger on chapter 6, if a unit died in this chapter, the "death" scene would be replayed in all the other base opening event. It will only be played once now.

-Lionel's portrait were sometimes switching to Astrid's. Must be his feminine side.

-Winning condition on chapter 11 (with Vortigern's banner) where set up to Diana's death. It's back to Urien.

-Items granting skills in the base were infinite! They're not supposed to be, we put it back it to one use only.

-Nina was mentioned in the epilogue even if the player didn't recruit her. Similar issue with Elphin.

-Some of the enemy units in the final chapter were unable to use charms.

There were some other minor changes, like new description on some night tomes and unit behaviours in maps.

Have a nice weekend and thank you for playing!