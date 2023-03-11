Bug Fix 1.43

Fix the bug (Please restart the steam to update)
- Low stability makes the game cannot continue (fixed)
- Some typo from the note infomation (fixed)
- Some typo from Skill information (fixed)
Fix the bug (Please restart the steam to update)
