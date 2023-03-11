 Skip to content

Robolife2-Nova Duty update for 11 March 2023

Bug Fix 1.43

Build 10747256

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the bug (Please restart the steam to update)

  • Low stability makes the game cannot continue (fixed)
  • Some typo from the note infomation (fixed)
  • Some typo from Skill information (fixed)

