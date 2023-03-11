3/11 Update Description

hello everyone!

We have made the following updates to the game:

1 Three new languages have been added, namely Korean, Japanese and English. We put them in eye-catching positions for players to use them;

We changed the ui design, and we hope to make the ui more in line with the player's aesthetic; We have enhanced the enemy and optimized the player's role, which we hope will enhance the player's game experience.

4 We have added a new plot mode, which can help players understand the story of their characters. Although there is only one level now.

5 In the future, we plan to update the game every Sunday or so, and fix the bugs immediately after they are found.

Thank you for your support!