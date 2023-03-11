3/11 Update Description

hello everyone!
We have made the following updates to the game:
1 Three new languages have been added, namely Korean, Japanese and English. We put them in eye-catching positions for players to use them;
-
We changed the ui design, and we hope to make the ui more in line with the player's aesthetic;
-
We have enhanced the enemy and optimized the player's role, which we hope will enhance the player's game experience.
4 We have added a new plot mode, which can help players understand the story of their characters. Although there is only one level now.
5 In the future, we plan to update the game every Sunday or so, and fix the bugs immediately after they are found.
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update