Cavatus update for 11 March 2023

Fixed two minor bugs.

11 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a little typo bug at the difficulty selection screen.
There was a visual bug (only) on ultra-wide-screens where a info bar was not comletely visible.
Both bugs are eliminated! :)
Have fun!

