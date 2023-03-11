Patches notes 11th March

Patch notes Saturday 11th March

We've tracked down a few major bugs, and hopefully cleared the hit detection issues people have been experiencing. We're working on tidying up spawn locations (inaccessible spawning mobs), a continued push on poor performing areas and UI enhancements along with some slight tweaks to some of the not-so-useful skills.

There will be a further mid week build to address a few issues with some of the new items / craft recipes.

General

There's now a portal inside the Manor entrance lobby which will take you to second version / channel of the Manor (this is unlikely permanent but will provide double the space for now).

Fixed an issue that could cause merging stacks of items to create incorrect stack sizes and replace the wrong item.

Fixed a variety of issues with fishing.

Fixed an issue with the nemesis conduit having a long load time / causing client lag.

A spear called Spite is now in the Manor.

Axes in the Manor now have the correct craft requirement.

The Shield Cowardice should be craftable.

Player move speed is now reduced whilst charging an arrow.

Player move speed is no longer reduced when releasing and arrow.

Fixed an issue where the character aim would snap back after firing a bow.

Removed a few instances where hit detection could fail.

You can no longer attempt to move no drop items to storage.

Reduced the likelihood of monsters spawning in inaccessible places for Snake Island and Genmire Quarry.

The Tier 2 campsite in Rogue Town has three new food recipes - you can also buy a T2 campsite from the Leather armour vendor (this will be moved in the future).

Achievements

Activated the first Weapon and Armour Crafting Steam Achievements - you'll need to craft something capable of giving a skill increase to actually unlock it even if you're above its requirements.

UI

The chat window now has a size widget if you want to make messages wider or show more of them (drag the red boarders whilst unlocked)

The Quest tracker now can be moved (resizing coming soon)

Storage now functions as purely click to move rather than drag and drop (this whole UI will be reworked soon)

Fixed the Buy items UI on NPCS showing the sell prices after mousing over.

Skills

[Spear] Adjusted the Spear Flurry skill's scaling, it will no longer move you forward if you’re in melee range, adjusted the impact time of the final hit

[Spear] Impale’s debuff now scales from fencing

[Dual Wield] Renamed Flurry to Rapid Strikes.

[Dual Wield] Rapid Strikes now is more... rapid.

[Dual Wield] Increased Rapid Strikes base damage - it still needs changing to scale more effectively.

[Dual Wield] Increased the duration of the attack speed buff to slightly longer than the cooldown.

[Mace] Uppercut will no longer lunge when at melee range.